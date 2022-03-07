HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) will report $16.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 billion to $16.31 billion. HP posted sales of $15.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $66.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.76 billion to $66.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $66.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.83 billion to $67.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,177 shares of company stock worth $7,235,425. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after buying an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $45,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of HP by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,527,000 after purchasing an additional 978,719 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,104,041. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

