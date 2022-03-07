iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICAD shares. Guggenheim cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Ross Carter purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,475 shares of company stock valued at $185,226. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,730 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in iCAD by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 222,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,516. iCAD has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $103.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

