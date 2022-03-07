LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,023. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

