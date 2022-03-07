Wavelength Capital Management LLC Invests $13.29 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,290,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 10.4% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.30. The stock had a trading volume of 143,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,035. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.15 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.14 and its 200-day moving average is $115.58.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

