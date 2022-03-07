Investors Financial Group LLC Buys 200 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in McKesson by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after buying an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 486.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in McKesson by 1,401.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after buying an additional 347,996 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in McKesson by 231.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,585,000 after buying an additional 289,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $30,845,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.23. 46,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,321. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.