Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 86 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

VO stock traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.69. 57,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,860. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

