25,000 Shares in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Bought by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.88. 9,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

