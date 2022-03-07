Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $83.84

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.84 and last traded at $83.90, with a volume of 3743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average of $118.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of Xylem by 125.3% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Xylem by 101.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 210.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 159,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Xylem by 152,572.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

