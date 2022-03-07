Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$35.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sleep Country Canada traded as low as C$26.47 and last traded at C$26.51, with a volume of 127632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.69.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total value of C$383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,409 shares in the company, valued at C$7,843,173.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$997.42 million and a P/E ratio of 11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

