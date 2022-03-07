MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.74

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 4141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketWise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Get MarketWise alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.