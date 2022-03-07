8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.21

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 25653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,503. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in 8X8 by 44.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

