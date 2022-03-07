iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.87

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 47945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

