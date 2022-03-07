Short Interest in Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Decreases By 34.5%

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETEK traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 31,203,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,293,395. Eco-Tek Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Eco-Tek Group Company Profile

Eco-Tek Group, Inc develops and markets green lubrication and filtration products. Its products are used in transportation, marine, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on 4th May, 2005 and is headquartered in Kanata, ON.

