Short Interest in Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Decreases By 34.5%

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ETEK traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 31,203,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,293,395. Eco-Tek Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Eco-Tek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
