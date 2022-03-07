Insider Buying: Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Insider Acquires 9,400 Shares of Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) insider Randall J. Fagundo bought 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
HLMN stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 184,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52.
Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
HLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.
Hillman Solutions Company Profile
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
