3,839 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.64. 91,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,514. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

