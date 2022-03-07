Next Capital Management LLC Has $10.48 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 7.1% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,848,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $10.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $326.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,925,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,169,102. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $299.51 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

