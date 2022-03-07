Next Capital Management LLC Acquires 28 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after buying an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,375,000 after buying an additional 682,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $10.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $386.77. 629,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,547,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $414.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $350.66 and a one year high of $441.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

