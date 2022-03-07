Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT at $26.00

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,047. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.08%.

About Capital Southwest (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.