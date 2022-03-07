Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT at $26.00

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.
CSWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.08%.
About Capital Southwest (Get Rating)
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
