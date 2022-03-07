Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $60,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,434,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.