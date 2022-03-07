Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives $186.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.05.

TCEHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investec downgraded shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $484.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.46. Tencent has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

