Analysts Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) to report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.36). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of HP traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.47. 197,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,356. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.84%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $585,999. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 31.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 562,381 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3,035.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 120,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

