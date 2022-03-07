Bitblocks Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $98,709.18 and $27.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,413.99 or 1.00021374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00073741 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00022212 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002132 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013621 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

