Sonar (PING) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $44,283.00

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Sonar has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $44,283.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00043177 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.48 or 0.06559066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,360.38 or 0.99878069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00042811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00046259 BTC.

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

