BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 241,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,120. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.43.

