Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Buys 2,211 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,484. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $5.494 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

