2,610 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Bought by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $137,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $167,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.40. 14,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,940. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.90. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

