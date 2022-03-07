Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Makes New $15.20 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 53,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,204,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 15.5% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $7.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,314. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

