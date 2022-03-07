iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Increased by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 3.5% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,842,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after buying an additional 649,943 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 587,006 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980,709 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.74.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.