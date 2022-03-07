Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Up 47.4% in February

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 983,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,283,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of QYLD stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. 272,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,905,529. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.