Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Acquires 123 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,932 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.80.

