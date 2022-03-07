Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $624.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SZLMY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 657 to CHF 659 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Swiss Life from CHF 572 to CHF 590 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $29.00. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

