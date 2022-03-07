Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Short Interest Up 40.5% in February

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,200 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the January 31st total of 529,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.46.

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.76. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.21. Plexus has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,431 shares of company stock worth $932,022. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

