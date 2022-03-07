Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-$10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.80.

SYK traded down $13.88 on Monday, hitting $253.22. The company had a trading volume of 55,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.39. Stryker has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.00.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,269,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $339,562,000 after purchasing an additional 588,854 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $2,943,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

