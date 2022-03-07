Contentos Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $52.34 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00033778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00103931 BTC.

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,934,268,041 coins and its circulating supply is 4,006,582,191 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

