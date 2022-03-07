MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Randall J. Weisenburger Buys 30,000 Shares

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MP traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.84. 105,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,100. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,150,000 after acquiring an additional 268,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,637,000 after acquiring an additional 60,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,283,000 after acquiring an additional 589,238 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,192,000 after acquiring an additional 426,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,789,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

