Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EJAN traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.63. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,086. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.