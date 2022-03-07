Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth about $144,000.

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 26,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,051. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

