Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Position Reduced by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 130.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 52,570 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 19.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 41,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the third quarter valued at $482,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAPR traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,377. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.

