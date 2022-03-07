Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.03

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.03 and last traded at $71.21, with a volume of 39297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 2.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 107.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

