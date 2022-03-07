Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $152.69

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $152.69 and last traded at $152.43, with a volume of 14255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.20.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 975.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after buying an additional 2,129,949 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3,070.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.