Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.72

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.72 and last traded at $39.62, with a volume of 31407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 183,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 75,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 157,440 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

