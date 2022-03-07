Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $199.94 and last traded at $199.94. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.27.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.40.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
