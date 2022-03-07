Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Down 6.4%

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.94 and last traded at $47.27. 9,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,440,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

A number of research firms have commented on VSCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $475,763,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,127,000 after buying an additional 1,015,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,618,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

