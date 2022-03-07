CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Update

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,186.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRRF remained flat at $$12.87 during midday trading on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum.

