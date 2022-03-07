ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Down 34.6% in February

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECTM traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.28. 272,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,721. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a yield of 50.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

