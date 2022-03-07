iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $416,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,097,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.59. The company had a trading volume of 262,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,231. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

