DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of DNAX remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. DNA Brands has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

DNA Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing of solar energy projects and the provision of third party blockchain technology for the medicinal packaging industry. The company was founded by Darren M. Marks and Melvin Leiner on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

