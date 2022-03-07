BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stock Position Decreased by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.70. 706,649 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

