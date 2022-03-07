Corrado Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.5% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded down $2.36 on Monday, hitting $38.59. 4,652,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,397,695. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $315.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

