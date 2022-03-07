Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 600 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL stock traded down $17.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.84. 76,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.28 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.18.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,490,281 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

